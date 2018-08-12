JET8 (J8T) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $12,167.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015785 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00296943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00185168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,486,221 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official website is jet8.io

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

