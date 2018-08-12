Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €69.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.54 ($85.51).

Shares of Lanxess opened at €69.10 ($80.35) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

