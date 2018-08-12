Jean-Sãƒâ©Bastien Lavallée Purchases 24,500 Shares of Critical Elements Corp (CRE) Stock

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) Director Jean-Sãƒâ©Bastien Lavallée acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.

Shares of CVE CRE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.78. 291,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,007. Critical Elements Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.86.

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 500 claims covering a total area of 260.90 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

