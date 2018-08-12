Jean-Sãƒâ©Bastien Lavallée Purchases 24,500 Shares of Critical Elements Corp (CRE) Stock

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) Director Jean-Sãƒâ©Bastien Lavallée acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.
Shares of CVE CRE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.78. 291,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,007. Critical Elements Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.86.
About Critical Elements
