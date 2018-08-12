Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $929,000 in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Shares of REGI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $759.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.91. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $115,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

