Janney Montgomery Scott Boosts Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Price Target to $16.00

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) had its price objective raised by Janney Montgomery Scott to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SBBP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 584,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 624.52%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 3,182,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,590,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,919,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

