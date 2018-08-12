Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a report on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.25 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.60.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness opened at C$26.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$27.88.

In other news, Director Heather Blain Allen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$54,120.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

