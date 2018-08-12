J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JSAIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

J Sainsbury opened at $17.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

