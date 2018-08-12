J Alexanders (JAX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.28

Media stories about J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J Alexanders earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.469516799752 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

J Alexanders traded up $0.20, reaching $10.95, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of -0.18. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.60%. sell-side analysts expect that J Alexanders will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

