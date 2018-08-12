iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Holdings Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,653,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $896,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 454,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,085,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF opened at $37.34 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

