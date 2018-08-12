iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Stake Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,929,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 131,881 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.