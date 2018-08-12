Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,656,000 after buying an additional 423,622 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. AMG Funds LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain opened at $34.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.