Investors Buy Visa (V) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $286.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $176.80 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Visa traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $139.73Specifically, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

