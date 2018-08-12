Investors Buy Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $334.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $281.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.49 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet Inc Class C had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet Inc Class C traded down ($11.49) for the day and closed at $1,237.61

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “$1,195.88” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $869.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total value of $96,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter worth about $182,757,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter worth about $25,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

