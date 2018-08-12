Investment Technology Group (ITG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

ITG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Investment Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investment Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Investment Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Investment Technology Group traded up $0.19, hitting $23.07, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 356,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,699. The company has a market cap of $754.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Investment Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.40 million. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

