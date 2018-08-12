Invesco (IVZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.31

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 225522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,584,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 905,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

