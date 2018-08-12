Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

