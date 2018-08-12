Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VKI. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 37.5% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 145.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 768,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,137 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 17.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 704,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 106,544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

VKI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.