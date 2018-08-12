Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 52,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,140,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 862 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.40, for a total value of $451,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $134,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,369 shares of company stock worth $64,839,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.09 and a 12-month high of $539.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

