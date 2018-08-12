IntriCon Co. (IIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. IntriCon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

IntriCon opened at $65.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $461.65 million, a P/E ratio of 226.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.39. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 387,668 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

