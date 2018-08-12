InterOcean Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 356,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,788,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $52.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

