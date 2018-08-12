Interface (TILE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

TILE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.55. 140,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,364. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17. Interface has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 58,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

