Interface (TILE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TILE. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Interface opened at $22.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Interface has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Interface had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Interface by 122.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

