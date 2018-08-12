Intelsat (I) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.21

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 42794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on I. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in I. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intelsat by 355.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $122,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $209,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

