Intel’s (INTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.63.

INTC traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,590,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637,902. The company has a market capitalization of $234.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 302,961 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

