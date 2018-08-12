Intec Pharma (NTEC) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intec Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.6478711150897 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,827. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

