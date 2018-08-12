Insperity Inc (NSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The business had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, President Richard G. Rawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,136 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insperity opened at $110.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

