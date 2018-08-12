Insmed (INSM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insmed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2841902193972 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 982,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

