Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) SVP Sells 20,458 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Karen Flynn sold 20,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $2,377,833.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,057.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services opened at $114.82 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 31.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

