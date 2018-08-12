Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Chairman Sells 84,100 Shares of Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) Chairman Christian Chabot sold 84,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $8,605,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,825,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Chabot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Christian Chabot sold 200,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $20,720,000.00.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A opened at $103.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,802,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after purchasing an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after purchasing an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tableau Software Inc Class A Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

