Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,823,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SIGI stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.57 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $176,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.