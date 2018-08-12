Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,823,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SIGI stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $62.95.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.57 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $176,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.
