Insider Selling: L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Major Shareholder Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) major shareholder Legion Partners Asset Manageme sold 2,300 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $56,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legion Partners Asset Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Legion Partners Asset Manageme sold 12,798 shares of L.B. Foster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $308,943.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.29. L.B. Foster Co has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 203,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

