Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Director Sells 4,347 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $117,542.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IRMD stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.25 and a beta of 1.42.
Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iradimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
About Iradimed
IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.