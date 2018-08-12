Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Director Sells 4,347 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $117,542.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Iradimed by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Iradimed by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iradimed by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iradimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.