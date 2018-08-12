Insider Selling: Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $966,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hometrust Bancshares opened at $29.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.32. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 218,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 247,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

