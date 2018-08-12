Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Insider Sells 234,267 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) insider Michael Morrissey sold 234,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $4,928,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael Morrissey sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $1,901,700.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00.

Exelixis opened at $20.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $133,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

