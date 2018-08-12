Insider Selling: Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Major Shareholder Sells 514,216 Shares of Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 514,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $941,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE EPE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 18.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, KLR Group cut shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

