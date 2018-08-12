Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) VP Sells 10,675 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $537,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CF Industries opened at $49.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CF Industries by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,605 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,961,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,386 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,005,000 after purchasing an additional 867,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 162,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 849,036 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.