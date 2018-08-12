Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Insider Sells 452 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 163,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

