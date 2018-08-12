Insider Buying: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) CEO Acquires 17,380 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) CEO Christopher Frost purchased 17,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $796,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure opened at $45.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

