Insider Buying: Infrastrata PLC (INFA) Insider Purchases £6,893.52 in Stock

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) insider John Wood acquired 689,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,893.52 ($8,923.65).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, John Wood acquired 2,220,335 shares of Infrastrata stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £22,203.35 ($28,742.20).

Infrastrata opened at GBX 0.64 ($0.01) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Infrastrata PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

