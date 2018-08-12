Insider Buying: Cott Corp (BCB) Insider Acquires 6,393 Shares of Stock

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) insider Thomas Harrington acquired 6,393 shares of Cott stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.64 per share, with a total value of C$99,986.52.

TSE BCB opened at C$20.18 on Friday. Cott Corp has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

