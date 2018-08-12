Inpixon (INPX) Stock Price Up 0%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 13,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,981,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 366,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.90% of Inpixon as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

