Inpixon (INPX) Stock Price Up 0%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 13,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,981,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.
About Inpixon
Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.
