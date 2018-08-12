Innovaderma (IDP) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Innovaderma (LON:IDP) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of Innovaderma opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.92) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Innovaderma has a twelve month low of GBX 117 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 410.50 ($5.31).

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in Europe, the United States, Australasia, Asia, and Africa. It offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee name; and tailored solutions under the Leimo name for hair loss comprising shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments developed to combat male and female hair loss, alopecia, thinning hair.

