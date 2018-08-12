Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €38.40 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €38.40 ($44.65) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGY. Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.75 ($41.57).

Shares of Innogy opened at €37.56 ($43.67) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Innogy has a 12-month low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 12-month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

