ING Groep (ING) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ING Groep earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4091785181508 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ING opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 28.47%. research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2799 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

