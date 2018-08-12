Indicoin (INDI) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Indicoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indicoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010670 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Indicoin

INDI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

