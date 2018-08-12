IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,715 ASGN Inc (ASGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $92,244,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $52,679,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $41,804,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $34,148,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $20,179,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,926 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ASGN stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

