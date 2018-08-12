IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 8,552 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

