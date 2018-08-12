Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.99

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 22129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.57% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMY. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 103,607 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

