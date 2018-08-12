Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 831.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunomedics opened at $23.61 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

