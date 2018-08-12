ILG (ILG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ILG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ILG opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. ILG has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.41.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that ILG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,165,000 after purchasing an additional 294,802 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,638,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ILG by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ILG during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,876,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

